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Remember The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?
By Rob Chrisman,3 days ago
Despite staffing cuts, legal challenges, and a lower public profile, the CFPB remains a consequential force in residential lending. When was the last time you heard anyone talk about the CFPB? Just because it's been a while doesn’t mean the organization isn't functioning, its employees aren't working, or lenders aren't being examined. Certainly, it is worth knowing what the CFPB is up to, why, and where it might go from here.