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LALO Tequila Releases Third Edition of Its Highly Acclaimed High-Proof Blanco Tequila
4 days ago
The 2026 High Proof Features Traditional Bagazo Fermentation, Creating a Richer, More Agave-Forward Profile at 96 Proof. AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2026 – LALO Tequila is proud to announce the newest addition to its limited-edition High Proof series with the launch of its highly anticipated 2026 expression. This year's High Proof uses a traditional technique known as 'bagazo fermentation', which brings to life a finished spirit that has greater depth, texture and agave flavor.