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Designing CTE Around the Communities It Serves and for What’s Next
By Editorial Advisory Board,4 days ago
Hands-on learning spaces equipped with industry-standard tools and technology help career and technical education (CTE) students develop real-world skills, while flexible facility design allows schools to adapt programs to evolving workforce needs. | Photo Credit: Kris Decker, Firewater Photography. A high school nursing lab built in 2011 may bear little...