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Donalsonville Man Accused of Running Over Woman, Then Shooting Her Dead
By Rohit Mehta,4 days ago
Harrell Moye Rd. — Approximate Location Where Deputies Found Haire. A 37-year-old Donalsonville man is facing murder charges after authorities say he ran a car over a woman multiple times before shooting her in Seminole County, Georgia. Lamar McDonald was arrested and booked into the Seminole County Jail following the death of 35-year-old Dyshena Haire, whose body was found in a driveway early Sunday morning.