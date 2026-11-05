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Throwback Thursday: The Mead Building
By Hannah Ekwall,4 days ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this edition of Throwback Thursday, Lori Kent with the Local Lou Podcast tells us about the history of the Mead Building in Yankton, SD!. “It’s beautiful, first of all. It’s one of those big Sioux quartzite buildings, so it’s impressive when you get there. It’s kind of magical looking, really. And then, once you start to learn the history, it’s a little spooky,” said Kent.