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Broncos Ring of Fame coaches Mike Shanahan, Dan Reeves advance in selection process for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027
By Aric DiLalla,4 days ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A pair of Broncos greats remain under consideration for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Broncos Ring of Fame head coaches Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves were among the five former head coaches to advance in the process for possible election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027, the Hall announced Thursday.