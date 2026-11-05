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Panthers vs Broncos: Key Storylines to watch
By Brian Beversluis,3 days ago
Breaking down the major storylines going into this week’s game!. The Panthers get to return from their mini bye following two crushing losses to the Buccaneers and the Packers. They fired their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero following these games, if you hadn’t heard. Funny enough, they’ll be taking on the Broncos, the team Evero coached for as a DC prior to Carolina poaching him up. This Broncos team is a different iteration compared to that one, as they were a QB injury away from going to the Super Bowl last season and currently sit at 6-2 atop their division for a playoff berth. The Panthers also sit atop their division, albeit with very different circumstances and definitely a seemingly different direction. The Panthers will need to stop the losing skid they are on soon if they want to reclaim control of their season, where the Broncos have the Chiefs nipping right at their heels for control of the division. Let’s dive right into all the key storylines.‘