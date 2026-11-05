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Hutchinson’s Got Talent Takes Center Stage at the Historic Fox Theatre! Audition Registration Is Now Open for January 23 Fundraising Event
By Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre,3 days ago
HUTCHINSON, KAN. — November 3, 2026 — The spotlight is calling, and Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre is looking for the community’s brightest stars! The Fox is excited to announce Hutchinson’s Got Talent, a community-wide talent competition and fundraising event scheduled for Saturday, January 23, 2027. Audition registration is officially open, and tickets for the live event are on sale now!