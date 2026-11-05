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Universal Orlando Announces New Indoor Coaster Coming to Dark Universe at Epic Universe
By Brian Glenn,4 days ago
Universal Orlando has announced that a new indoor roller coaster is coming to Dark Universe at Epic Universe. The new attraction will be located next to Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment and feature an original story inspired by Universal’s iconic Monsters franchise. Construction is already underway, though Universal has...