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RINA Wins Three-Year Petrobras Contract for Subsea Integrity and Decommissioning Engineering
2 days ago
RINA, the global inspection, certification, and consulting engineering multinational group, has signed a three-year €11 million contract with Petrobras to support initiatives related to the integrity and decommissioning of subsea systems. The project will involve engineering analyses and technical assessments designed to support decision-making on the management and planning of interventions in offshore infrastructure.