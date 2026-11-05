undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Japanese Buddha Machine plays 28 animal sounds instead of music
By Aurelian Nedelcu🇩🇪,4 days ago
A Japanese art project has created a rather unusual take on the classic Buddha Machine, replacing ambient music with 28 recordings of animals going about their daily lives. Called Anima, the collectible audio gadget features custom artwork and even supports animal welfare initiatives. It's a sound machine for people who find conventional relaxation music a little too predictable.