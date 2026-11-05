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Menasha hype song drums up support for $1 million competition
By Scott Hurley,4 days ago
MENASHA (WLUK) -- As voting in the Friday Night 5G Lights competition enters its final days, Menasha High School has released a hype song to drive participation. Menasha is one of four schools competing for the grand prize in the competition sponsored by T-Mobile. The ultimate prize is $1 million, which the school says would go toward rebuilding the tornado-damaged Nathan Calder Stadium.
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