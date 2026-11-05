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Film Review: You Can See Everything
By Joshua M. Hayes,5 days ago
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. When it comes to film genres, documentaries are just about my last choice. For me to enjoy a documentary typically, it has to be a subject that I’m overly invested in, or one I wouldn’t mind learning more about. Having previously binge-watched Hulu’s exceptionally good The Dropout series, which chronicles Elizabeth Holmes and her plight with Theranos, I wasn’t sure what else there would be left to say on the matter. Leave it to documentarian Nathan Fielder, who has an eye for unusually blunt inquisition methods. You Can See Everything is one of the best documentaries ever made, courtesy of Fielder’s eye for the strange and baffling world of Elizabeth Holmes and her equally off-kilter lover. Steeped in dramatic tension, unintentionally hilarious moments, gratuitous nudity, and shockingly meta twists and turns, You Can See Everything is a masterclass of the genre.