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Burroughs Girls Tennis Holds Off Santa Fe In CIF Opening Round
By Rick Assad,4 days ago
In terms of matches played this campaign, the Burroughs High girls’ tennis team was outdistanced by more than two to one by Santa Fe on Wednesday afternoon. This hardly mattered as the host Bears held off the Chiefs 10-8 in a CIF Southern Section Division V first-round playoff match that lasted three hours and wasn’t decided until the No. 1 doubles squad of senior Dana Pitsker and freshman Aayushi Mamtura turned in and claimed a 7-5 win in the third round and the No. 2 team of senior Saya Davidson and junior Lola Estrada won 6-3 in the same round.