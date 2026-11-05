undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Search Warrants Yield Firearms, Suspected Drugs; Two Arrested in Lexington Park
3 days ago
LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 5, 2026) – Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division executed search and seizure warrants at a residence in the 47000 block of Sewell Road in Lexington Park on Wednesday, Nov. 4, recovering firearms, ammunition, suspected controlled dangerous substances (CDS), and drug paraphernalia.