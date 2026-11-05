undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ronald (Ron) G. Fredrickson
3 days ago
Ronald (Ron) G. Fredrickson, 92, passed away on November 2, 2026, at the Kansas Soldiers' Home in Fort Dodge, Kansas. Ron was born in Fargo, North Dakota, to Gilmore and Marion Loken. Ron was later adopted by Fritz and Marie Fredrickson. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957 and enjoyed a long career in engineering and design, including helping design the first Bobcat and teaching Engineering Drawing and Design to disabled students at the Vo-Tech (Mitchell Technical College) in Mitchell, SD. Ron moved to Dodge City in 1990, where he later retired from National Beef in Dodge City.