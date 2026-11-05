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Why Bayer Leverkusen's Ibrahim Maza has attracted interest from Arsenal, PSG, Man United and other top clubs
3 days ago
The 2026/27 Bundesliga season is only eight matchdays old, yet there are already some clear early winners. One player who has made another significant leap in his development is Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Ibrahim Maza. Last season, the midfield talent offered flashes of his ability, though he occasionally struggled with fluctuations...