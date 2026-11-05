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Cubase 16 adds six-part stem separation and AI vocals
By Aurelian Nedelcu🇩🇪,3 days ago
Steinberg has released Cubase 16 with improved stem separation that can isolate piano and guitar alongside vocals, drums and bass. The update also introduces instrument layering, faster MIDI editing and Yamaha's upgraded Omnivocal singing synthesizer. Producers can now separate more of a recording and even create a vocalist without booking studio time.