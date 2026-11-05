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Garland R. “Ray” Hall
3 days ago
Garland R. “Ray” Hall, 75, passed away November 1, 2026, at his home in Yates Center. He was born May 23, 1951, in Killeen, TX, the oldest child of GV Hall and Betty J. (Morgan) Hall Bowen Crider. Ray graduated high school and joined the United States Navy. He proudly served for over 22 years and retired as an airman AK1. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for Robin Boyer Wireless Internet for 20 years. Ray enjoyed tinkering with CB radios and riding his motorcycle.