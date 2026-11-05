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Poetry reading to celebrate new book by Poet-in-Residence Michael Lauchlan set for Nov. 17
3 days ago
Detroit Mercy’s Poet-in-Residence Michael Lauchlan has published a new book titled Running Lights. Lauchlan will read from his collection at a publication celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the Detroit Mercy Black Box Theatre, located on the lower level of the Student Union. Reception begins at 6:30 p.m. with the reading to follow at 7 p.m.