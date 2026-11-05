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Hogwarts Legacy gets major Nvidia DLSS 5 graphics upgrade on PC
By Louise Burke🇩🇪,2 days ago
Hogwarts Legacy is receiving Nvidia DLSS 5 support on 5 November, introducing AI-powered Neural Rendering for improved lighting, shadows and materials. The update supports GeForce RTX 50-series GPUs, RTX Spark systems and GeForce NOW Ultimate. Louise Burke, Published 11/05/2026 🇩🇪. Gaming Nvidia Geforce GPU Blackwell RTX 5000. Hogwarts Legacy...