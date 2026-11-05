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The System-Level View That Sound Market Access Decisions Are Missing
3 days ago
Siloed pricing, contracting and affordability decisions can undercut a launch. IQVIA experts explain how system-level modeling surfaces trade-offs early. Market access teams can make individually sound decisions on pricing, coverage, contracting, affordability and commercial execution yet still produce a suboptimal overall outcome. The problem is rarely the quality of decision-making within each function. More often, decisions rest on different assumptions and are made without a clear view of their effects across the system. As market conditions become more interconnected and change more quickly, organizations need a system-level view of how those choices interact across the product lifecycle.