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HP’s next CEO loves confrontation
By Lynn Greiner,4 days ago
The new year will see a new CEO for HP, which after a nine-month search has named Emma Walmsley to lead the company from January 4, 2027. Walmsley was previously CEO of drug company GSK, where she turned around its finances and spun off its consumer healthcare business into a new company, Haleon. She has a reputation for courting confrontation rather than yes-men in the boardroom. HP needs a shake-up as revenue from printing declines and AI-driven demand for components is forcing up PC prices.