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Vasiliy Lomachenko Returns From Retirement, Enters Multi-Year Partnership With Top Rank
By Boxing Bob Newman,4 days ago
The three-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist has ended his retirement and entered a multi-year co-promotional agreement with Top Rank through his newly formed Loma Power Promotions. Lomachenko, who announced his retirement in June 2025, will return to super featherweight to pursue the biggest fights in the division....