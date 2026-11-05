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YELLOWJACKETS Season 4 Trailer Brings the Team Back to Civilization as Their Dark Past Comes Back to Haunt Them
By Joey Paur,4 days ago
Showtime has released the first trailer for the fourth and final season of Yellowjackets, and after three seasons of brutal survival in the Canadian wilderness, the young team is finally heading home. Of course, returning to civilization after everything they've done to stay alive isn't going to be easy. The...