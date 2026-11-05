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FLY Sports Presents “Don’t Beat Yourself Up” Film With The Ricky Hatton Foundation
By Boxing Bob Newman,4 days ago
A new campaign for Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month urges people to check in on their mates – Even those who seem to be coping. FLY Sports has partnered with the Ricky Hatton Foundation for “Don’t Beat Yourself Up”, a campaign highlighting the mental health pressures within combat sports and the importance of looking out for the people around you.