undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PS5 Pro Enhanced Action-Adventure Game Gets New Game+ & Progression Upgrade Today
By Christie D'Silva,4 days ago
A popular action-adventure game has received a free update for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro. The update adds new content and permanent improvements that players can access starting November 5, 2026. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has received a free upgrade from Ubisoft, called “Title Update 1.8.0: The Most Requested Update.”...