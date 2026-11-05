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Dolly Parton at 2022 Rock Hall Induction: “I’m a Rock Star Now”
By Best Classic Bands Staff,3 days ago
Country music giant Dolly Parton proudly proclaimed “I’m a rock star now” on November 5, 2022, at her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The beloved singer, songwriter and philanthropist was the Class of 2022’s final inductee of a huge 14-member group that also included Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, Duran Duran, Eurythmics and Lionel Richie. Parton was inducted by Pink who said in her speech, “there are few finer songwriters, male or female, that ever lived.”