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'Honor of a lifetime': Harmeet Dhillon resigns from DOJ after Democrats' midterm victories
By JESSICA A. BOTELHO,4 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — Harmeet Dhillon stepped down as head of the Department of Justice's (DOJ) Civil Rights Division after Democrats' sweeping midterm victories, Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Thursday. "Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction...