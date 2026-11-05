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Is Lufthansa Part of Star Alliance? Membership & Miles & More Benefits
By Christian Kjelgaard Editor,3 days ago
Yes — Lufthansa is one of the five founding members of Star Alliance, part of the group that launched the alliance back in 1997 alongside United Airlines, Air Canada, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), and Thai Airways International. Nearly three decades later, that founding membership still shapes how Miles & More members earn and redeem miles, where they can access lounges, and how far their elite status travels across the alliance’s network. Here’s what Star Alliance membership actually means for Lufthansa flyers in 2026.