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A Larger-Than-Life Tribute to Jean-Michel Basquiat on The Bowery
By Gail Pink,3 days ago
A familiar face in New York’s art world has found a spectacular new home on the Bowery. A five-story black-and-white mural honoring the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat now covers the southern facade of a building at the corner of Bowery and Great Jones Street, just steps from the building where Basquiat once had his studio (visible in the above photo).
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