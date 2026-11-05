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NASCAR at Homestead-Miami: Key info, links, results for Championship Weekend
By Chris Graythen,3 days ago
Your browser does not support the audio element. NASCAR returns to Homestead-Miami Speedway for Championship Weekend, where all three national series will crown their 2026 champions as The Chase presented by Mobil 1 reaches its conclusion. The Craftsman Truck Series kicks off the action Friday evening, followed by the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday and the Cup Series on Sunday. Championship Weekend returns to the South Florida 1.5-mile oval for the first time since 2019, with Kyle Larson holding a commanding Cup Series points lead, five drivers still eligible for the O’Reilly title and Kaden Honeycutt leading Layne Riggs in the Truck Series. Bookmark this page and return often for your race-week essentials, from qualifying orders and starting lineups to pit stalls, stage results and more.