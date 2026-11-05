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Two 19-year-old teens arrested after search warrant nets three guns in Kalamazoo Township
By Donny Ede,4 days ago
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two 19-year-old Kalamazoo teens were arrested for weapons offenses on Tuesday. Members of the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET), the Kalamazoo Metro SWAT and KDPS CID executed a search warrant on North Kendall Avenue in Kalamazoo Township. Local: Three Rivers Police Department adds sensory bags...
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