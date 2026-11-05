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Nasdaq-Listed Bitfarms Sold All Its BTC: Is It Still a Bitcoin Stock?
By Lockridge OkothMohammad Shahid,3 days ago
Keel, formerly Bitfarms, sold all 2,520 Bitcoin it held or mined last quarter. Coins from its Quebec mines will now be sold daily, ending its stockpile. Its revenue still swings with Bitcoin until AI tenants sign leases. Keel Infrastructure, the Nasdaq-listed miner formerly called Bitfarms, sold its entire 2,261-coin Bitcoin...