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Building Generations Gala
By Staff,4 days ago
Hope House Northern Colorado’s Building Generations Gala brought 170 guests together at the University of Northern Colorado to celebrate the organization’s mission of empowering teen moms to build brighter futures for themselves and their children. The evening featured a keynote address from Alondra, a teen mom the organization has served, as well as a plated dinner and silent and live auctions. The gala raised $134,000, which will provide resources, education, counseling and support for teen moms, helping them grow in confidence and independence while giving their children opportunities to thrive.