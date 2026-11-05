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Zuri-Invest Tokenizes Uranium Holdings for Launch of New Physical Uranium Tracker Certificate
By Advertorial,3 days ago
Zurich, Switzerland – 5th November 2026 — Zuri-Invest AG, an independent asset manager regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) that services private, professional, and institutional clients, has announced the launch of its Physical Uranium Tracker with tokenized physical uranium holdings through Tezos-based xU3O8, a uranium-backed token.