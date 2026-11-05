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Honkai: Nexus Anima Final Closed Beta Starting This Month
By Alex Fuller,4 days ago
HoYoverse has announced a “final closed beta” for its upcoming creature-collecting title Honkai: Nexus Anima. The new beta will begin on November 25, 2026, on PC, Android, and iOS, with those interested in participating able to sign up through the game’s official website. The final closed beta will include an updated Event Bond system, new characters, new Anima, new locations, and additional gameplay elements. All player data will be wiped after the test ends.