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Three Japanese players share lead at Toto Japan Classic
4 days ago
Home hopefuls Aki Iwai, Sayaka Takahashi and Miyu Yamashita share the first-round lead at the Toto Japan Classic after posting rounds of 6-under 66 on a rainy Thursday. Coming off Sunday’s win at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, Yamashita carded six birdies in a clean round at the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Japan. She finished in solo third place at last year’s abbreviated 54-hole event at 14-under.