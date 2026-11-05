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Operation Turkey to provide Thanksgiving meals to Mariposa County families
3 days ago
Operation Turkey to provide Thanksgiving meals to Mariposa County families. The fifth annual Operation Turkey will provide Thanksgiving meals to Mariposa County families through a partnership of local public agencies and community organizations. Participating partners include the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, Mariposa County Sheriff’s Foundation, Mariposa County Probation Department and...