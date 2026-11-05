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City of Madison unofficially approves keno during Tuesday’s election
By Norfolk Daily News,4 days ago
Madison voters have unofficially approved a keno lottery for the city, giving local officials the go-ahead to begin working toward a new source of revenue that could support community projects and events and potentially provide tax relief. Unofficial election results from Tuesday’s general election showed support for the measure, which...