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Breeding Right To Baaeed Sells For £320k To NA Bloodstock On Tattersalls Online
4 days ago
A breeding right in Baaeed, offered in the Tattersalls Online October Sale, has subsequently been sold privately to NA Bloodstock for £320,000 (304,762gns). The son of Sea The Stars, who stands at Shadwell's Beech House Stud, is a six-time Group 1 winner. He won 10 of 11 starts for trainer William Haggas in the Shadwell blue-and-white silks. Among his victories were the Lockinge Stakes, Queen Anne Stakes, Sussex Stakes, Juddmonte International and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, which earned him the title of Cartier Horse of the Year in 2022.