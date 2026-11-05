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McGuire wins reelection to District 5 Congressional seat
By WDBJ7 Staff,4 days ago
WASHINGTON (WDBJ) - Republican John McGuire has won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. The race had been too close to call after Tuesday’s midterm election, but as of Thursday, with his 181,290 votes to Democrat Tom Perriello’s 173,417 and Independent Cooke Harvey’s 5,763 and almost 98 percent of the votes counted, Associated Press made the call.
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