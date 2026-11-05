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I asked XDB to build a local AI workstation without spending RTX 5090 money
By Ty Sherback,4 days ago
Building a local AI workstation out of consumer parts is only getting more expensive, and doing it entirely on your own can whip up enough browser tabs to make your head spin. Between trying to build something capable while also staying within a budget, it's easy to miss something, and all it takes is one missed spec you didn't account for to completely derail your build's compatibility.