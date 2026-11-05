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Some Minnesota families report SNAP cuts from $800 to $200 a month as food shelf demand climbs
4 days ago
Minnesota families have reported their monthly food assistance dropping from $800 to $200, putting more pressure on household budgets as local food organizations face growing demand, according to Open Cupboard executive director Jessica Francis. At Today's Harvest, visits increased about 10%, according to KSTP. Here's what to know. Today's Harvest...
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