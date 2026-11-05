undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Husband denies killing missing nurse but admits to cutting up her body so it would fit in trash can
4 days ago
MANASSAS, Va. (Court TV) — A man vehemently denied hurting or killing his wife but admitted he dismembered her body afterward to hide it. Naresh Bhatt, 39, returned to the witness stand on Thursday as he stands trial on charges of murder and defiling a body in the death of his wife, Mamta Kafle, 28. Prosecutors have theorized that Kafle was killed on July 30, 2024, but said she wasn't reported missing for several days, after her co-workers grew concerned.