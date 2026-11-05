undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Florida Man Who Allegedly Stole $210,000 Porsche Apparently Forgot He Was Wearing an Ankle Monitor
4 days ago
We at Road & Track certainly don't know if a handbook for car thieves exists. But if it did, there would certainly have to be a chapter on how to avoid getting caught. And that chapter probably begins with some fairly obvious advice—like, for example, don't steal a $210,000 Porsche Panamera while wearing a GPS ankle monitor that tells the authorities exactly where you are.