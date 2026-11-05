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Erin Andrews Shares Details From the Aftermath of Injury to Jack Campbell
4 days ago
Erin Andrews recalled the harrowing aftermath of the injury to Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell after being just feet from the scary scene. "That's the hard part of what we do, having to report on it," Andrews, 48, said on the Wednesday, November 4, episode of her "Calm Down" podcast. "You don't want to misspeak. You just want to handle it with as much grace and let the trainers do their gigs. I felt bad even asking [Lions] PR, ‘Do you have an update?' It was just like, ‘OK, let's see what we can get.'"