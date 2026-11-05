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Met Gala Announces Unconventional 2027 Theme After John Galliano Controversy
4 days ago
The 2027 Met Gala is embracing a brand-new, unconventional theme following controversy surrounding its original plan to honor designer John Galliano. The Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed on Thursday, November 5, that "extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday" will be curated by Andrew Bolton alongside Stephanie Kramer and Emily Mushaben.