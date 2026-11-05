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Atlantic City primed to get fifth federal Opportunity Zone, expanding potential for development
By ROI-NJ Staff,4 days ago
Atlantic City is poised to gain a fifth federal Opportunity Zone, further strengthening its position as a destination for private investment and economic development. The proposed designation, which includes the entire Marina District, is based on recommendations Gov. Mikie Sherrill submitted to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Opportunity Zones...