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Barry Fellman
3 days ago
Barry Everett Fellman, 80, of Thief River Falls, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Barry was born on July 20, 1946, in Hallock, Minnesota, to Everett and Irene (Hooker) Matthew and was later adopted by Winton Fellman. He grew up in northwestern Minnesota and attended Lincoln High School before furthering his education through vocational school.